UPDATED at 6 p.m. Wednesday with identity of victim.
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a crash in the Central West End that left a motorcyclist dead and a 9-year-old boy injured Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, police identified the man as 51-year-old Robin Campbell of Belleville.
Campbell was riding a motorcycle with the boy as his passenger. A car pulled into the path of the motorcycle in the 4200 block of Lindell Boulevard about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Campbell was traveling east on Lindell when the driver of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze pulled out from the Walgreens parking lot. Police say Campbell tried to avoid the car but ended up hitting the side of the car.
Campbell died at a hospital, and the boy was treated for minor injuries, police said.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was uninjured, police said.