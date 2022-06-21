Police release name of Pine Lawn shooting victim

Updated Tuesday afternoon with the name of the man who died.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 18-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Monday in Pine Lawn has been identified as Duan Regans.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced it was investigating after Regans was fatally shot about 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Creston Avenue. Police said Regans lived in the 6200 block of Creston Avenue.

North County Cooperative officers initially responded to the scene, and asked the Major Case Squad to handle the investigation.

Regans was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

Another person, a 19-year-old man, was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds but has since been released.