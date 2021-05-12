 Skip to main content
Police release photo of killer's getaway car in Jennings
JENNINGS — Police on Wednesday released a photo of a car connected to a killing on the parking lot of a Sonic restaurant last month.

Marshall Frenchie, 29, was shot to death April 14 as he waited in the drive-thru line at the restaurant, at 8431 Lucas and Hunt Road.

The killer drove away in a gray Toyota Camry with dark-tinted windows, police said. The year of the car was 2000 to 2006, and it had temporary Missouri tags. The car sped off after the shooting, heading south on Lucas and Hunt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-615-5400.

Frenchie was in the driver's seat of another car when he was shot about 9 p.m. that day and died at a hospital. He lived in the 2600 block of Hickory Street in St. Louis, police said.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said Frenchie was in the drive-thru lane, and the killer drove up toward him.

Other customers in the drive-thru lane scattered when the shooting began. Police would like to talk to those customers as well.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated to say the vehicle was a Camry, correcting what police initially released.

