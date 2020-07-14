Police release photo of man sought in stabbing at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

The victim was rushed to DePaul Hospital with a stab wound to the upper body, Becker said. He had just gotten off a flight at Lambert and was waiting for a friend to pick him up.

The suspect ran back into the terminal toward a MetroLink stop, and his escape was shown on video by KTVI reporter Elliott Davis, who was at Lambert for an unrelated story.

Davis was reporting on efforts to privatize Lambert operations when the suspect ran by. Davis told the Post-Dispatch that he saw a man running and at first wondered if the man was trying to catch a flight. But soon there was a second man giving chase.

The second man was frantic and shouting, "He just stabbed my friend," Davis recalled. With that, Davis called 911 and then went to check on the victim.

Davis said the victim was a business traveler in his 40s or 50s. When Davis got to him, the victim was standing but hunched over.

"He was clearly in pain, holding his back," Davis said. "He was saying how bad it was that this happened, that he was minding his own business, didn't even notice the guy. And the guy came over for no reason" and stabbed him.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call airport police at 314-426-8100.

