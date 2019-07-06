Illinois State Police were asking the public for help in identifying a man they found seriously hurt along the shoulder of Interstate 270 in Madison County early Saturday morning.
The man is white, about 25 to 30 years old, 6-foot to 6-foot-2-inches tall, and about 200 to 220 pounds, they said.
They released photos of three tattoos: the word “mom” on his left shoulder, a skull with a cap on it on his right leg, and a cross on his left forearm.
Troopers were dispatched to milepost 3.5 on eastbound 270 shortly before 6 a.m. They found him on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes, curled up against the median wires. An ambulance took him to a hospital.
If you have any information about the man’s identity or what may have happened, call Trooper Tebbe at 618-315-7307.