Police release surveillance photos of man who robbed Lafayette Square bar

ST. LOUIS — Police released surveillance photos Thursday of the man who investigators say robbed Square One Brewery & Distillery.

No one was hurt in the holdup about 10:40 p.m. Sunday at the bar, located at 1727 Park Avenue in St. Louis. The man indicated he had a gun but didn't show one, police said. He got cash and ran from the bar, in the city's Lafayette Square neighborhood.

The robber is described as a black man in his late 20s to mid 30s. He is 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has a dark complexion and a full beard and was wearing a Rams hooded jacket, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes.

