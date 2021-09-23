Police release surveillance photos of two people wanted in St. Louis homicide

ST. LOUIS — Police released surveillance photos Thursday of a man and a woman sought in connection with the shooting death this week of Demetrise Thomas.

Thomas, 27, was gunned down about 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. Hours later, Thomas' death brought mourners to a vigil where shots fired from an SUV killed one man and injured three people in a crowd.

On Thursday, police asked for help from the public identifying the man and woman seen in surveillance photos.

The man captured on the surveillance was seen firing shots when Thomas was struck, police said. He is a Black man, in his late teens to early 20s with a small frame, thin build and light to medium complexion. He wore a plain white t-shirt, colored shorts with blue on the right leg and yellow on the left and carried a brown or gray backpack. He was armed with a pistol.