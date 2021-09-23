Police release surveillance photos of two people wanted in St. Louis homicide

ST. LOUIS — Police released surveillance photos Thursday of a man and a woman sought in connection with the shooting death this week of Demetrise Thomas.
Thomas, 27, was gunned down about 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. Hours later, Thomas' death brought mourners to a vigil where shots fired from an SUV killed one man and injured three people in a crowd.
On Thursday, police asked for help from the public identifying the man and woman seen in surveillance photos.
The man captured on the surveillance was seen firing shots when Thomas was struck, police said. He is a Black man, in his late teens to early 20s with a small frame, thin build and light to medium complexion. He wore a plain white t-shirt, colored shorts with blue on the right leg and yellow on the left and carried a brown or gray backpack. He was armed with a pistol.
He was with a Black woman in her late teens to early 20s. She had a small frame, heavy build and light to medium complexion. She had shoulder-length hair and wore a light-green hooded sweatshirt with matching pants. She wore black slip-on shoes and carried a black crossbody purse. She wore a blue medical mask.
Thomas lived in the 2000 block of Jannette Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
Police haven't given a possible motive for the killing. Thomas had been shot in the torso and found near a curb. Thomas was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said the man and woman are sought in Thomas' death but there are no "concrete connections to murder of Cedric Owens later that day near the same location." Owens, 34, of St. Louis, was the man killed in a crowd of mourners about 8:40 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of St. Charles Street. The crowd was part of a vigil for Thomas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.