ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video before and after a homicide in north St. Louis Tuesday.
Police found Trey Neal, 31, injured with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk near 5390 Martin Luther King Drive about 7:15 a.m. He later died at a hospital.
Police say they believe Neal was targeted in the shooting.
Surveillance video from the area that was released by authorities Thursday shows a man dressed in black who investigators say was waiting for Neal. He is later shown running from the scene.
Neal lived in the 1300 block of Belt Avenue.
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.