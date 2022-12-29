Police report boy found fatally shot in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A boy was found fatally shot in unincorporated North St. Louis County on Thursday.

Police say they found him in the 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive after they got a call around 3:30 p.m. about someone down. He was found in the backyard of a vacant home.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but police have not released any additional information about the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.