Police report no arrests in last weekend's shooting of two children in East St. Louis

Investigators reported no arrests in last weekend's drive-by shooting that injured two children in East St. Louis.
A 3-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot about 12:20 a.m. Sunday at North 15th Street and East Broadway in East St. Louis.
An 11-year-old child was shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries. Someone in a passing vehicle was shooting, and they were hit, said Trooper Rodger Goines with the Illinois State Police.
Police haven't released the gender of either child or additional details of the shooting or any suspects.
The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group is investigating, along with East St. Louis detectives.
Goines with the Illinois State Police said Thursday that he had no updates on the case, including the condition of the critically injured child. Goines said the investigation was "open and ongoing."
As of June 19, at least 55 children have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger. Eight of the 55 have died; 47 were injured.
