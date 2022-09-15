 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Report of shooting at Roosevelt High School does not appear 'credible'

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday said a report of a shooting at Roosevelt High School did not appear credible. 

Police responded to Roosevelt High School, 3230 Hartford Street, just before 1 p.m. after someone identifying as a student at the school called and said several students had been injured by a person with a rifle.

Officers said they spoke with school security and students who told them they did not hear any gunshots, according to a preliminary incident report.

Police said they searched the school and did not find evidence of a shooting or other criminal activity. 

"At this time there is no credible information that any incident has actually occurred," Sgt. Charles Wall said.

