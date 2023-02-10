CLAYTON — St. Louis County police on Friday released a report detailing the high-profile drowning of a 6-year-old at a county-operated summer camp.

The report reveals the circumstances surrounding the death of Travone "TJ" Mister Jr.: He was with only one lifeguard and dozens of children. The camp was managed by a young staff in their late teens and 20s. And it all happened at a county pool — Kennedy Recreation Complex in unincorporated south St. Louis County near Arnold.

TJ's parents have urged state and county leaders to better regulate summer camps, and elected officials have promised change. His mother, 38-year-old Olga Mister of Affton, wants camps to add additional safety precautions to prevent future deaths.

"All we're trying to do is save lives and make sure no other family has to go through what we went through," Mister said.

On July 20, Camp Kennedy started the day at an ice skating rink, the police report says.

TJ was skating at first with a helmet on, but he later took it off. He fell at one point while skating and hit his head on the ice, a 26-year-old camp recreation supervisor told police. TJ was given basic first aid and an ice pack, but seemed fine. Camp staff made him wear a helmet the rest of the time there.

Campers then headed to the outdoor pool at the recreation complex, where they first had lunch and then put on their swimsuits and sunscreen, the police report says. It was TJ's first day at the pool during camp.

When they were ready to swim, camp staff gathered everyone around and gave instructions on pool rules and expectations, the 22-year-old camp director told police. She had been working for "Camp Kennedy" for five years, but 2022 was her first year directing the camp.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch isn't naming camp staff because they haven't been charged with a crime.

Only one 18-year-old lifeguard was on duty with 47 kids present from ages 5 to 13. Three lifeguards were typically on duty during camp, but only one showed up for work the day TJ drowned, the lifeguard told police.

Counselors normally get into the water with the kids to monitor them, and the camp director and three counselors got in the water that day. Another counselor watched from the pool deck. Everyone, including the lifeguard, was in place when kids entered the pool at about 1:14 p.m.

TJ swam to the end of the pool where it's about 4 to 5 feet deep. He wasn't wearing a flotation device.

About two minutes after entering the pool, he began to struggle, video surveillance shows. An 8-year-old camp peer later told police they saw TJ "flailing his arms" and bobbing in and out of the water. It took three minutes after his struggle began for an adult to notice him.

A 19-year-old camp counselor was swimming underwater when he saw TJ floating still in the water. The counselor pulled TJ out of the water and began performing CPR. A pool maintenance worker called 911.

St. Louis County police responded to the Kennedy Recreation Complex and found camp staff trying to save TJ on the pool deck. Paramedics took the boy to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed by former St. Louis County Medical Examiner Dr. Mary Case ruled TJ's death an accidental drowning.

The camp director told police TJ's mother had informed her that her son had had swim lessons and just to "keep an eye on him." But TJ's mother told police she informed the camp director that her son couldn't swim when she signed him up, and said he should wear a flotation device.

Mister said she has worked with state Rep. Michael Burton, whose district includes the Misters' hometown of Affton, on legislation to heighten safety measures at summer camps. She hopes he will introduce legislation before her son's birthday on Feb. 19.

"It's getting really hard knowing he's not going to be here to blow out his candles," Mister said. "But maybe he can be a hero for other kids."