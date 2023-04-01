ST. LOUIS — Police responded to two fatal car crashes in St. Louis on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first crash involving two vehicles was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Friday at Interstate 70 and West Florissant Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of an SUV was heading eastbound on West Florissant when a small sedan traveling the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn directly in front of the SUV. The SUV struck the sedan on the right side, killing the driver of the sedan.

The second was around 2 a.m. Saturday at I-70 and Grand Boulevard.

Three vehicles were involved, and a man was killed.

Police said the driver of a sedan was traveling westbound on I-70 when it veered into the next lane and struck an SUV. The collision caused the sedan to lose control and strike the concrete wall by the right shoulder, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV also lost control and struck a third vehicle, another sedan. The second two cars veered across the interstate, striking shoulder walls and a guard rail.

The names of the victims had not been released, as of Saturday afternoon.