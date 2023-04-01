ST. LOUIS — Police responded to two fatal car crashes in St. Louis on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first crash was reported at about 9:40 p.m. on Friday, at Interstate 70 and West Florissant Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved. One person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The second was at I-70 and Grand Boulevard, at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple vehicles were involved, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims had not been released, as of Saturday morning.

No other details were immediately available.