Police respond to 3 fatal shootings in less than 24 hours in St. Louis
Police respond to 3 fatal shootings in less than 24 hours in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives responded to three fatal shootings in St. Louis between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon. 

First, police at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 2800 block of North Vandeventer Avenue, in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, where they say 20-year-old Shon Morgan was shot and killed. Morgan died at a hospital. 

Later that night, police just after 11:30 p.m. found a man shot dead inside a vehicle in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The man, not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4200 block of North 21st Street. 

And around noon Wednesday, police found a woman shot in the 4400 block of Penrose Street. She was not conscious or breathing when she was found, and police later confirmed she died. 

Investigators said the scene was outside in the city's Penrose neighborhood, but they did not provide any further information. 

Police did not identify a suspect in any of the fatal shootings. 

