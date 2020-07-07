Police respond to hundreds of fireworks complaints across St. Louis area over weekend

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to hundreds of fireworks calls over the Independence Day weekend in the St. Louis area.

Many revelers took celebrations into their own hands as the coronavirus pandemic prevented many public fireworks displays and other events from taking place.

St. Louis police received 955 calls related to fireworks from 5 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, though police said some of those were likely duplicate calls complaining about the same incident. That number is a slight decrease from last year, when police received 977 calls during the same time period.

Police also seized at least two large loads of fireworks that authorities said were being illegally sold in the city. The bomb and arson unit on Thursday seized the contents of a car brimming with fireworks near South Spring Avenue and Delor Street in south St. Louis. On Saturday, police nabbed a man selling fireworks out of a U-Haul truck at Page Boulevard and Euclid Avenue in north St. Louis.

In St. Louis County, police responded to 713 calls about fireworks from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. That's up from 512 calls last year.

Things were relatively quiet in St. Charles County, where police received 46 fireworks-related calls over the weekend. Police in the city of St. Charles received 62 calls.

