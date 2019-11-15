Updated at 9 p.m. with new description of wounds from police.
ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating a shooting near a fast food restaurant Friday night.
Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Tucker Boulevard, near a McDonald's.
Police did not say whether the shooting happened inside the restaurant.
One man's ear was grazed and another man was shot in the back, according to police. Police initially said the first man had been shot in the head.
The condition of the men was reported as serious but stable. No other details were available.