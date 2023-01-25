Police: Same group is behind St. Louis carjackings, homicide. One car involved in crash.

ST. LOUIS — One group of people is believed to be responsible for a rash of recent carjackings and a homicide in St. Louis, police say, and authorities recovered one of the vehicles on Wednesday after a crash in Downtown West.

In a span of less than 48 hours, police were called to eight carjackings, two ATM robberies and one homicide, all in south St. Louis. Police believe they are all connected.

A joint task force of FBI agents and St. Louis investigators on Wednesday were watching a stolen vehicle when a man got out of the car and got into another stolen vehicle, said St. Louis police Major Janice Bockstruck. Both of those vehicles had been stolen in carjackings — the first in the recent crime spree, and the second in December, police said.

Police covertly followed the second stolen vehicle until officers were able to set up spike strips, Bockstruck said. Once the car hit the spikes it sped off, ran a red light and was hit by another car at Delmar Avenue and 20th Street.

Police pursued the car for about five blocks, St. Louis Maj. Ryan Cousins told the Post-Dispatch.

Bockstruck said police believe two boys and a man were in the crashed car. They all suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, as did the driver of the other car in the crash.

That driver, Johnny Brown, said he was driving east on Delmar when the crash happened.

“Next thing I know, bam, I didn’t even see the car,” he said. “I ain’t seen it nowhere. Next thing I know, I’m on the side of the road.”

Bockstruck said it’s too early for police to determine how many people may be involved in the recent rash of crimes and noted the crashed car would be searched for guns by the department's forensics team.

She said putting a stop to the crime spree is the department's "top priority."

Before the crash on Wednesday, St. Louis police Capt. Joseph Morici said officers were particularly concerned because shots were fired in several of the carjackings.

“We understand that being a victim of a crime is traumatic, but should you find yourself in such a situation, you should do your best to remain calm and try to get the best description of the suspect or suspects (and) vehicles involved in the incident as possible," he said during a media briefing Wednesday morning.

Officers on Monday were called to two ATM robberies, three carjackings and one attempted carjacking, according to police reports.

One of those carjackings happened around 6 p.m. in the Hampton Plaza Schnuck’s parking lot just after 37-year-old Andrew Wasson had loaded his groceries into his car. He said he responded to a text message while sitting in his parked car and choosing some music for the ride home.

"While I was sitting there, I heard something against the window and turned, and there was the gun," he told the Post-Dispatch. A white sedan then pulled up and blocked him into the spot.

Wasson turned over his keys and ran toward the store to call police.

"It happened so fast, I'm not even sure I was thinking anything other than get the hell away, you know?" he said.

Morici said police found Wasson's car at a gas station, and officers chased it toward Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Interstate 170, where police lost sight of it. They recovered the vehicle Tuesday, Wasson said, but it was not drivable.

"I want to think of this as like a freak thing that isn't indicative of something that's going to be happening in that neighborhood," he said, noting he lives about a third of a mile from the Schnuck's. "Because I have lived there for for several years, and I have never felt unsafe here."

On Tuesday, police investigated the shooting death of 38-year-old Kay Johnson, who was found dead in her vehicle just before 7 p.m. in an alley in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. They were also called to investigate an attempted carjacking just before 7:30 p.m. at Gustine Avenue and Delor Avenue in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Early Wednesday, officers were called to yet another three carjackings.

"We have probably every detective in the city working on this thing in one avenue or the other trying to get these ties," Morici said.

The captain reminded residents to always be aware of their surroundings when parking or entering their parked vehicles, avoid remaining stationary in and near their vehicle, attempt to park in well-lit areas and circle the area or the block if they believe they're being followed. And if an armed person demands their vehicle or other property, police recommend people comply.

"Your life is worth far more than any amount of property," Morici said.