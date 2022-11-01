Police: Same group responsible for 'at least 21' recent St. Louis business break-ins

ST. LOUIS — The same group is responsible for "at least 21" business break-ins in recent weeks in the St. Louis area, police said Tuesday.

Among the break-ins are several smash-and-grabs at restaurants and other businesses that don't typically keep money in the store overnight. The group includes several juveniles, said St. Louis Police Maj. Renee Kriesman. She did not provide more information about the suspects.

The burglaries have happened across the metro area, including most recently in downtown and the Grove business and nightlife district.

St. Louis police spokesperson Evita Caldwell said Monday that authorities believed several groups were responsible for the rash of smash-and-grabs, but Kriesman said at a Tuesday briefing that they believe just one group is responsible for at least 21, and likely more.