ST. LOUIS • A body found in an alley here Thursday has been identified as an Edwardsville man.
St. Louis Police identified the man Friday as Kyle Dickerson, 43, of the 10 block of Springer Woods in Edwardsville.
Dickerson was found dead shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in an alley near the 2100 block of Penrose Street by police responding to a call of a person down.
St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating Dickerson's death.
St. Louis Police ask anyone with information about Dickerson's death to call investigators at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.