CRESTWOOD — A Glen Carbon man was in court Thursday after being charged with kidnapping a woman Tuesday in the parking lot of a Crestwood elementary school.
Nathan Allen Edwards, 42, is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Long Elementary School, where she works. Edwards drove the woman across the river to his trailer in Glen Carbon where police arrested him. The woman's condition was not immediately available.
Police said in a statement that no students were present at the time of the abduction. The elementary school is in Lindbergh School District, which sent parents a letter informing them of the incident.
Edwards' bond is set at $250,000, and if posted he'll be released on an ankle monitoring bracelet by a judge's order.