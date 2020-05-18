Police say fight led to fatal shooting on a residential porch in St. Louis, suspect charged

Updated at noon on Monday with charges filed and the identity of the suspect.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in the Lewis Place neighborhood. A suspect was also charged Monday.

Christopher Harmon, 30, of the 2900 block of Canfield Court, has been charged by the circuit attorney's office with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Winndell Howard, 38, of the 5900 block of Schulte Avenue.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday police heard gunshots and found Howard suffering from multiple wounds in the 4700 block of McMillan Avenue. Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Harmon was taken into custody.

An initial investigation revealed that Howard got into an argument with a 28-year-old woman at the home, which became physical, according to police. Harmon then shot Howard after a brief confrontation, police officials said.

The woman was not injured. Police took a firearm from the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging anyone with further information to contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to leave an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

