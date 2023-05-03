ST. LOUIS— A man in his 30s died after being shot multiple times on Wednesday in the Central West End neighborhood, police say.
Police responded to a shooting at Laclede and Taylor avenues shortly after 3:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man shot multiples times who was not breathing. He was later pronounced deceased.
Additional information has not been released by police.
From staff reports
