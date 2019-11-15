ST. LOUIS — A man was in custody Friday evening on suspicion of assaulting a firefighter who was trying to put out a car fire, police said.
A police spokesman did not know if the man had been booked or had any pending charges. The man punched a firefighter because he thought the firefighter was putting out the car fire too slowly, police said.
Police got a call at about 5:50 p.m. that a car was on fire after getting into an accident at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Shreve avenues.
Police have not said if the man is the owner of one of the cars.