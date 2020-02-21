Police say other victims possible after St. Charles County man charged in child porn case

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man is facing a child pornography charge after developing a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old Arizona girl, police said Friday.
Larry Edward Deutsch, 54, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography Thursday in St. Charles County Circuit Court.
Investigators believe there may be other victims in the county and in Troy.
Charging documents said police found pornographic images while searching for the missing Arizona girl. Deutsch met the girl while he was serving as bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they developed a romantic relationship after she moved with her family to the Phoenix area, the documents said.
She claimed that they planned to marry in May 2021, the documents said. Despite an order of protection obtained against Deutsch by her parents, Deutsch flew to Arizona earlier this week, bought her a new Nissan Rogue SUV and the pair then drove through the night to an apartment in St. Louis, the documents said.
The girl's family initially thought the pair was heading to California or Mexico, according to social media posts about her disappearance.
When St. Charles County police interviewed Deutsch on Wednesday, he admitted he knew where the girl was and had her meet with police at a KFC restaurant in Ballwin. She was then held by state officials until her parents could arrive, the charges said.
St. Charles County police said in a statement that they have a "compelling reason to believe there may be other victims, based on evidence discovered during the investigation." They said Deutsch had unsupervised contact with children as part of his role with churches and youth organizations in St. Charles County and Troy.
Police ask anyone with information and any potential victims to call 636-949-3002.
Deutsch, of the 300 block of Haycastle Drive, is being held in jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. No lawyer is listed for him in online court records.