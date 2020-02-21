Police say other victims possible after St. Charles County man charged in child porn case

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man is facing a child pornography charge after developing a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old Arizona girl, police said Friday.

Larry Edward Deutsch, 54, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography Thursday in St. Charles County Circuit Court.

Investigators believe there may be other victims in the county and in Troy.

Charging documents said police found pornographic images while searching for the missing Arizona girl. Deutsch met the girl while he was serving as bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they developed a romantic relationship after she moved with her family to the Phoenix area, the documents said.

She claimed that they planned to marry in May 2021, the documents said. Despite an order of protection obtained against Deutsch by her parents, Deutsch flew to Arizona earlier this week, bought her a new Nissan Rogue SUV and the pair then drove through the night to an apartment in St. Louis, the documents said.

The girl's family initially thought the pair was heading to California or Mexico, according to social media posts about her disappearance.