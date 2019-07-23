COLLINSVILLE • Illinois State Police said Tuesday the deaths of three women in Washington Park and East St. Louis area have clear similarities — but authorities wouldn't say they were investigating the shootings as connected.
"This is an open and ongoing investigation," said Illinois State Police Lt. Calvin Brown. "No additional details will be released at this time."
Brown said police from Washington Park, East St. Louis and the state have added extra patrols in the two communities.
The women were all found dead of gunshot wounds in early morning hours, their bodies left in overgrown vegetation outside of Metro East roadways in recent weeks, police said.
Two of the women were found within 24 hours of each other in Washington Park. The first victim, Sandra Reckmann, 49, of Alhambra, was found at about 5 a.m. July 9 in the 1600 block of 56th Street, police said.
Police discovered the second victim, Bridgett Williams, 56, of Washington Park, at about 3:10 a.m. July 10 at John Thornton Memorial Park at 1515 Audobon Avenue.
The third woman, Amanda Legare, 38, of Belleville, was found dead about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in East St. Louis at the intersection between Jefferson and Belleview avenues.
Police hadn't said this week whether the three deaths were related. But at a press conference Tuesday at Illinois State Police's district headquarters in Collinsville, they acknowledged some connections:
"Further investigation revealed similarities in the cases, including lifestyles, locations frequented, and general time of day in which the bodies were discovered, and the cause of death — each sustained gun shot wounds," Brown said.
Police said the three women were all known "to frequent" the areas where their bodies were found. All three were also known to authorities for various legal issues, according to court records.
Legare's records show misdemeanor charges that include domestic battery, theft, criminal trespass, and intentional property damage. She pleaded guilty in March of 2014 of felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance. And she appeared in court in Belleville on June 18 for a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
Reckmann appeared in court in April of 2018 for a misdemeanor traffic charge. A felony drug possession charge against her in March of 2018 was dismissed. Two months earlier, a charge by Fairmont City Police of a pedestrian soliciting a ride on the roadway was dismissed.
Williams was charged in July of 2010 in Washington Park with a municipal trespassing violation. The case was pending; she last appeared in court in December of 2014 for a bench trial.
Police refused to provide any other information about the extra patrols, the investigations or any of the deaths.
Lt. Brown asked anyone with information about the shootings to call investigators at 618-346-3760 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.