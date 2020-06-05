Police say suspect killed a St. Louis man, then killed a woman who witnessed it

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the killings of man in April and the woman who witnessed the homicide.

Darrell J. Fisher III, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Fisher lives in the 3100 block of Wellington Drive, near Florissant. A judge has ordered that Fisher be held without bond, once he is jailed, police said.

The victims were Malik Henderson, 19, of the 1300 block of Temple Avenue in St. Louis, and Zenobia Johnson, 25, of the 9700 block of Glen Owen Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Henderson was fatally shot about 10:35 p.m. on April 14 in the 3600 block of South Broadway. On April 17, Johnson was found shot inside a vehicle on the same block of South Broadway. She died at a hospital.