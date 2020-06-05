Police say suspect killed a St. Louis man, then killed a woman who witnessed it

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the killings of man in April and the woman who witnessed the homicide.
Darrell J. Fisher III, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Fisher lives in the 3100 block of Wellington Drive, near Florissant. A judge has ordered that Fisher be held without bond, once he is jailed, police said.
The victims were Malik Henderson, 19, of the 1300 block of Temple Avenue in St. Louis, and Zenobia Johnson, 25, of the 9700 block of Glen Owen Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
Henderson was fatally shot about 10:35 p.m. on April 14 in the 3600 block of South Broadway. On April 17, Johnson was found shot inside a vehicle on the same block of South Broadway. She died at a hospital.
According to charges, Johnson told police that Fisher fatally shot her friend Henderson at her apartment. Court documents say she did not identify Fisher, telling detectives he was "fairly new to her and was there to socialize, including drinking and smoking marijuana." Police found two margarita glasses on a coffee table inside Johnson's apartment "that were cold and appeared to be fresh." Police found Fisher's fingerprint on one of the glasses and linked the other glass to Johnson, charges said.
Three days later, Fisher was recorded by surveillance video getting out of a Ford Fusion that belonged to his mother and shooting Johnson multiple times in front of Johnson's apartment, according to charges. Search warrants for location data of Fisher's cellphone show the device along the path of where surveillance video recorded the Ford Fusion following Johnson April 17 as well as at Johnson's apartment three days earlier.
"It is the belief of this officer that defendant murdered Zenobia Johnson due to her being interviewed by investigators relating to Henderson's death," Detective Jeff Hooks wrote in a probable cause statement.
