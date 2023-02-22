ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was injured Wednesday after police say he initiated a gun battle in north St. Louis.

The boy was shot by a man who police noted was shot at by the boy first. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue in the city's Academy neighborhood. He is stable, police said.

The man was at a residence Wednesday morning when he heard a car alarm go off. When he stepped outside to look, he saw the teen getting out of a vehicle, and he said something to him.

The boy responded by shooting at the man, so the man fired back, hitting the boy in the hand and grazing his leg. The man was not injured.

Police found the boy suffering from his injuries a few blocks away in the 5000 block of Page Boulevard, and EMS transported him to the hospital. No additional information has been released.