Police say they shot Godfrey man after he threw steak knives and assaulted police officer

MADISON COUNTY — A Godfrey man who was shot by South Roxana police after he reportedly assaulted others, including police, was charged on Tuesday.

Police say John Shimchick, 47, is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated resisting arrest.

On Jan. 4, police say officers responded to a 911 call and were met by Shimchick throwing steak knives at them. Police say multiple officers were injured as they tried to take Shimchick into custody, and Shimchick also caused a 6-inch laceration on the head of a man over the age of 60.

A South Roxana officer shot Shimchick during the incident. Officers were treated on the scene for their injuries. Shimchick was admitted to a hospital but has since been released. Police said Shimchick was not in custody, and his bond was set at $75,000.

Illinois State Police are also investigating the incident.

In a statement, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said, "I have known the Shimchick family, who have grown up in South Roxana, through my twenty-plus years with the police department and I hope John gets the help he needs."

