Police say they weren’t chasing a vehicle that fatally crashed this week, but were attempting to pull it over just before crash

ST. LOUIS — An audio clip of police radio transmissions, released Friday by St. Louis police, reveals a supervisor instructed officers to back off and not initiate a chase with a car that crashed Wednesday and killed two people, including the driver of the car.

Surveillance video, also released Friday, shows police attempting to pull over the car, an Infiniti Q50, that eventually crashed in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard. A police car, with its lights on, is following the Infiniti when both cars leave the frame of the video.

According to the audio file, a supervisor then instructed the police car to back off and allow a helicopter to “maintain a visual” on the Infiniti. No further video was released Friday.

About five seconds later, according to the audio, the car crashed at Page Boulevard and Whittier Street, about a mile from where police first tried to initiate the traffic stop. The driver, 39-year-old Daron Whitt, was killed, as well as a second, unidentified person in another vehicle. In all, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Infiniti was going about 120 mph at the time of the crash, police say.