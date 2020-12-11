Police say they weren’t chasing a vehicle that fatally crashed this week, but were attempting to pull it over just before crash

ST. LOUIS — An audio clip of police radio transmissions, released Friday by St. Louis police, reveals a supervisor instructed officers to back off and not initiate a chase with a car that crashed Wednesday and killed two people, including the driver of the car.
Surveillance video, also released Friday, shows police attempting to pull over the car, an Infiniti Q50, that eventually crashed in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard. A police car, with its lights on, is following the Infiniti when both cars leave the frame of the video.
According to the audio file, a supervisor then instructed the police car to back off and allow a helicopter to “maintain a visual” on the Infiniti. No further video was released Friday.
About five seconds later, according to the audio, the car crashed at Page Boulevard and Whittier Street, about a mile from where police first tried to initiate the traffic stop. The driver, 39-year-old Daron Whitt, was killed, as well as a second, unidentified person in another vehicle. In all, four vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Infiniti was going about 120 mph at the time of the crash, police say.
Officers say they first tried to stop Whitt because they suspected the same Infiniti was on the scene of a Dec. 4 assault that was captured on surveillance video. The video, also sent to media Friday, showed a parking lot assault in the 3600 block of Page Boulevard that left a victim still unconscious as of Friday.
Whitt’s wife, Nayesha Courtney, said Friday that Whitt never committed an assault or a robbery. She said Whitt and his friend were planning to open a coffee shop on Jan. 1 at Grand and Page boulevards, and Whitt had spent the day of the crash at the shop preparing for the opening.
Crowds gathered downtown and at the scene of the crash Thursday night to commemorate Whitt and protest the department’s initial account of the crash, which they disputed was what actually happened. A vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at the scene of the crash, Courtney said.
