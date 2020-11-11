Police say Utah man speeding in snow said he was on his way to kill Claire McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY — A man who hit speeds of 130 mph in the snow on a Utah interstate told police he was driving to Missouri to kill former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill “if she wasn’t dead already,” according to the Deseret News in Utah.

Police arrested George William Stahl, 36, of Cottonwood Heights, early Wednesday as authorities investigated terroristic threats, failure to stop, reckless driving, speeding, DUI and drug possession, the report said.

Citing a police affidavit, the Deseret News reported Stahl reached speeds of 130 mph while Interstate 80 was slick with light snow.

After police spiked Stahl’s tires, and arrested him, he said, according to the affidavit, that “he was on his way to Missouri to kill (former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill) if she wasn’t dead already.”

McCaskill, a Democrat first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, left office in early 2019 after losing reelection to current Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri. She is currently a contributor on MSNBC.

“Obviously, this is not the first time there have been threats, and that is never good. But the political temperature is very high right now, which makes it concerning,” McCaskill told the Post-Dispatch.

