Police search for 7-year-old girl taken during supervised visit in St. Charles County

Police were searching for a missing 7-year-old girl who was taken during a supervised visit in St. Charles County on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the girl's biological mother pushed a case worker and took the girl from 10 Fiddlecreek Ridge Road about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The girl is Piper Johnson. She is described as white, 3-feet tall and about 55 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. Piper was wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light-up tennis shoes.

Her mother is Valerie Jean Baker, who is white, 35 years old, 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

They left in a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate CW8Z1G. The car is missing a quarter panel and door handle from the front drivers side.

Police issued an endangered person advisory for Piper and ask that anyone who sees Piper or Baker to call 911 or the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.