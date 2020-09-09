Police search for answers in Richmond Heights wreck that killed 2, critically injured 1

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a speeding vehicle to leave a roadway last month and strike a commercial building, causing the deaths of two people and critical injuries to a third person.

On Aug. 14, about 10:30 p.m., a vehicle speeding east on Clayton Road left the roadway at the intersection with Big Bend Road, went airborne over a below-grade parking area and hit a medical building at 6744 Clayton Road.

Two days after the crash, police identified two St. Louis residents who died: Rondell Ward, 55, of the 4700 block of Greer Avenue, and Rita Williams, 62, of the 4000 block of North Taylor Avenue.

Richmond Heights police Chief Gerry Rohr on Wednesday said investigators have been unable to interview the third person in the vehicle, who is still hospitalized either in a coma or non-responsive. It's not clear who was driving.

An accident reconstruction report has not yet been completed and investigators do not know why the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, he said.

