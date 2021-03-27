 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police search for baby taken with stolen car in Alton is canceled
0 comments
alert

Police search for baby taken with stolen car in Alton is canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Stolen Baby Alton

A 3-month-old boy, right, was inside a gold minivan that was stolen Friday night in Alton. 

ALTON — An Amber Alert that was issued Friday night after police said a 3-month-old boy was inside a car that was stolen in Alton has been canceled. 

The alert was issued for Ghyadi L. Jaber, who was inside a gold 2011 Chevrolet Venture minivan, license plate number CL84393, stolen from 735 Spring Street in Alton. 

The vehicle was reported stolen just before 7:30 p.m. The alert was canceled at 12:02 a.m. No other details were provided.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories March 23, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports