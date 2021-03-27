Police search for baby taken with stolen car in Alton is canceled

ALTON — An Amber Alert that was issued Friday night after police said a 3-month-old boy was inside a car that was stolen in Alton has been canceled.
The alert was issued for Ghyadi L. Jaber, who was inside a gold 2011 Chevrolet Venture minivan, license plate number CL84393, stolen from 735 Spring Street in Alton.
The vehicle was reported stolen just before 7:30 p.m. The alert was canceled at 12:02 a.m. No other details were provided.
From staff reports
