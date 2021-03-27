Police search for baby taken with stolen minivan in Alton is canceled

ALTON — An Amber Alert was canceled several hours after police said a 3-month-old boy was inside a car that was stolen in Alton.

The alert was canceled at 12:02 a.m. Saturday after Ghyadi L. Jaber was found safe.

Ghyadi was in a gold 2011 Chevrolet Venture minivan when it was stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 700 block of Spring Street in Alton.

The minivan was reported stolen just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

No other details were provided by authorities.

