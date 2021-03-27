Police search for baby taken with stolen minivan in Alton is canceled

ALTON — An Amber Alert was canceled several hours after police said a 3-month-old boy was inside a car that was stolen in Alton.
The alert was canceled at 12:02 a.m. Saturday after Ghyadi L. Jaber was found safe.
Ghyadi was in a gold 2011 Chevrolet Venture minivan when it was stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 700 block of Spring Street in Alton.
The minivan was reported stolen just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
No other details were provided by authorities.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today