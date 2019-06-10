Subscribe for 99¢
shooter

Police are searching for the car with a person leaning out in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in the 200 block of Carr Street in the early morning hours of May 27, 2019. Image courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Police are searching for a car they believe is tied to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman last month in the 200 block of Carr Street near 2nd Street.

Tia Buress, 22, of the 5600 block of Page Avenue, was found dead inside a vehicle just after 1 a.m. on May 27. 

Police have released video footage that shows what might be a four-door Oldsmobile Alero that is gold or tan in color and appears to be missing its rear bumper.

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the vehicle to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Tags

BREAKING NEWS e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments