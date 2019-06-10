Police are searching for a car they believe is tied to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman last month in the 200 block of Carr Street near 2nd Street.
Tia Buress, 22, of the 5600 block of Page Avenue, was found dead inside a vehicle just after 1 a.m. on May 27.
Police have released video footage that shows what might be a four-door Oldsmobile Alero that is gold or tan in color and appears to be missing its rear bumper.
Police are asking anyone who might recognize the vehicle to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.