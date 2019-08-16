PONTOON BEACH — Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman, then drove off in Pontoon Beach early Wednesday.
The driver struck the female pedestrian about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 111 near Lily Avenue, police said. The driver then fled the scene, police said.
Police released a surveillance video Thursday of the culprit's white sedan.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim.
Investigators ask anyone with information on the hit and run to call Pontoon Beach police at 618-931-5100.