Pontoon Beach hit and run

Pontoon Beach released surveillance video of a white sedan they say was involved in a fatal hit and run about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2019. Photo courtesy of Pontoon Beach police. 

PONTOON BEACH — Police are searching for a driver who  struck and killed a woman, then drove off in Pontoon Beach early Wednesday.

The driver struck the female pedestrian about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 111 near Lily Avenue, police said. The driver then fled the scene, police said.

Police released a surveillance video Thursday of the culprit's white sedan. 

Authorities have not released the name of the victim. 

Investigators ask anyone with information on the hit and run to call Pontoon Beach police at 618-931-5100.

Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

