EAST ST. LOUIS — Investigators with the Illinois State Police were searching Friday for a gunman after one person was shot and critically injured in a vehicle.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with the Illinois State Police would not say if the victim is a man or woman. Bufford also didn't release the victim's age.

The victim was discovered shot in a vehicle after 4 a.m. at State and 81st streets in East St. Louis. The person's injuries are life-threatening, Bufford said.

The State Police's Public Safety Enforcement Group is handling the investigation.

Learn about homicide victims and regional trends with this database Learn about homicide victims and regional trends with this database from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.