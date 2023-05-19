EAST ST. LOUIS — Investigators with the Illinois State Police were searching Friday for a gunman after one person was shot and critically injured in a vehicle.
Trooper Jayme Bufford with the Illinois State Police would not say if the victim is a man or woman. Bufford also didn't release the victim's age.
The victim was discovered shot in a vehicle after 4 a.m. at State and 81st streets in East St. Louis. The person's injuries are life-threatening, Bufford said.
The State Police's Public Safety Enforcement Group is handling the investigation.
