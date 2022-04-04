 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police search for gunman in double shooting in The Grove

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting Sunday night in The Grove, a popular entertainment district.

A woman went to a convenience store for help but died of her injuries. A man who was shot and critically injured showed up at a hospital before police arrived.

The couple, in their 40s or 50s, were shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Manchester and Kentucky avenues.

Police said a disturbance led to the shooting but did not elaborate. Evidence markers showed where police said dozens of shots had been fired.

Homicide detectives are investigating. 

The Grove is a popular stretch of bars and restaurants along Manchester Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

