Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed in Breckenridge Hills

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — Police searching Wednesday for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night along St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Bryan J. Maide-Shead was hit by two vehicles about 9 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound St. Charles Rock Road, east of Dehart Place.

One of vehicles drove off after the crash.

Maide-Shead, 33, of St. Ann, was trying to cross the street when an eastbound 2015 Ford 350 pickup was unable to stop in time and hit him, police said.

A second vehicle, also heading east, struck Maide-Shead as his body was in the street, police said.

The second vehicle left the scene. Police said it was a Kia Soul, a compact car, but had no other details.