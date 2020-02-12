Police search for man who robbed US Bank in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man who robbed the U.S. Bank at 5418 Hampton Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
The holdup occurred about 3:45 p.m. and the robber is described as a white man in his 50s with a brown beard. He wore a brown hooded jacket, a light-colored knit cap and jeans.
The man showed a note demanding money, took the cash and got away, police said. No one was injured.
The bank, on the east side of Hampton and near Eichelberger Street, is in the city's Princeton Heights neighborhood.