Police search for man who robbed US Bank in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man who robbed the U.S. Bank at 5418 Hampton Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The holdup occurred about 3:45 p.m. and the robber is described as a white man in his 50s with a brown beard. He wore a brown hooded jacket, a light-colored knit cap and jeans.

The man showed a note demanding money, took the cash and got away, police said. No one was injured.