WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Police are searching for a man who stole a car with a 4-year-old child inside Sunday from a Wood River gas station, police said.
Wood River police were called to the car theft about 10:15 p.m. at the Moe's Corner gas station and convenience store at 851 Wood River Avenue.
A woman told officers she left her car running with her 4-year-old inside while she went into the store and told her friend to keep watch of the car.
While she was gone, her friend saw a man in his early 20s wearing dark pants and a tank top get out of a dark sedan and get into the woman's car, police said.
The friend tried to stop the man, scratching his face in the process, before he started the car and dragged the friend. The man then drove off with the child still inside, police said.
But he didn't get far. Police said he stopped the car in the same block as the gas nation, got out and ran.
The woman got her car back, and her child was not injured.
Police shared a security camera image of the culprit Monday and asked anyone with information on the theft to contact Wood River police at 618-251-3114.