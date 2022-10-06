Police search for murder suspect in Pine Lawn shooting

UPDATED at 9 a.m. with interview with victim's father

PINE LAWN — Police on Thursday morning were searching for a 20-year-old man charged with murder in Pine Lawn.

Colby Harris was charged Wednesday in at-large warrants with murder in the death of 24-year-old Jevon Durbin.

Durbin was shot to death inside a home in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The North County Police Cooperative said Harris frequents Pine Lawn and Fairground Park in St. Louis. Officers searched overnight Wednesday for Harris but so far have come up empty.

"We've got lots of people out looking for him today," police Major Ron Martin said Thursday morning.

Martin said Harris, whose nickname is Santana, had a 9mm handgun.

Durbin graduated from Normandy High School and had lived with his mother in the first block of Wayside Drive in Ferguson, according to Durbin's father, Paul Durbin of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Jevon Durbin had a son, who was born in February.

Paul Durbin said Harris had previously robbed his son and posted on Facebook about it. Jevon Durbin and Durbin's brother "ended up at the same place" as Harris on Wednesday, when a confrontation and fight ended in the shooting.

"It's tough," Paul Durbin said Thursday of his son's death.

Jevon Durbin's brother wasn't injured in the shooting but was traumatized by the death of his brother, Paul Durbin said.