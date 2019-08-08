VELDA VILLAGE HILLS — Police are searching for a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting of a man working on his car in front of a house here.
The North County Police Cooperative got a call just before 10:30 a.m. for a shooting in the 6900 block of Claremore Avenue. Officers found a man, 48, shot in the leg. Police said he would live.
Officers placed several yellow evidence markers in the front yard of the house, knocked on doors up and down the street, brought out a canine unit, and sent a police helicopter searching areas streets.
Several neighbors came out of their homes.
Tatiana Ewing said she came by to see if her friend, who lives in the house where the shooting took place, was OK. They had talked on the phone earlier in the day, and her friend seemed upset, Ewing said.
Normally the neighborhood is safe, Ewing said.
“We walk around at night and we hang out outside and usually nothing happens,” she said.
Police said they are still investigating. No suspects have yet been identified, said Maj. Ron Martin, assistant chief of police.
"Velda Village Hills is a quiet and fantastic community and we believe this is an isolated incident," Martin said.