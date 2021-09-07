Police search for suspect who shot at car, hitting 8-year-old in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 8-year-old boy was recovering from a graze wound after shots were fired at the vehicle the child was in on Tuesday in the Glasgow Village area, police said.

The child's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Lancashire Road, where they found the 8-year-old with a graze wound. The child was then taken to the hospital.

A male suspect shot at a parked vehicle the boy was sitting in and then fled, police said.

More than 70 children have been shot or killed in the region this year.

