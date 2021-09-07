 Skip to main content
Police search for suspect who shot at car, hitting 8-year-old in Glasgow Village
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 8-year-old boy was recovering from a graze wound after shots were fired at the vehicle the child was in on Tuesday in the Glasgow Village area, police said. 

The child's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. 

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Lancashire Road, where they found the 8-year-old with a graze wound. The child was then taken to the hospital.

A male suspect shot at a parked vehicle the boy was sitting in and then fled, police said.

More than 70 children have been shot or killed in the region this year.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of August 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

