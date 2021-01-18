Police searching for 2 people of interest after fatal stabbing in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — A man was stabbed to death Sunday in Lincoln County, and authorities announced Monday they are searching for two people of interest in the killing.

The Greater Case Squad of St. Louis is looking for Alex. B. Kresting and Monica L. Deroy, who police say were last seen in a red 2009 Ford Taurus bearing Missouri license plate ZD2F8P.

The victim, Christopher Wright, of Lincoln County, was stabbed on Grizzlys Lane in Snow Hill Township. Police found him around 4:30 p.m. after responding to a call for a fight.

Police did not say how Kresting and Deroy were connected to the stabbing other than that they are people of interest. They ask anyone with information to call 636-528-6100.

