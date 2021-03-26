 Skip to main content
Police searching for baby taken with stolen car in Alton
Police searching for baby taken with stolen car in Alton

Stolen Baby Alton

A 3-month-old boy, right, was inside a gold minivan that was stolen Friday night in Alton. 

ALTON — An Amber Alert was issued Friday night after police said a 3-month-old boy was inside a car that was stolen in Alton. 

Ghyadi L. Jaber is 24 inches long and 15 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue Puma onesie. 

Ghyadi was inside a gold 2011 Chevrolet Venture minivan, license plate number CL84393, stolen from 735 Spring Street in Alton. 

The vehicle was reported stolen just before 7:30 p.m. 

Alton police ask anyone with information to call (618) 463-3505.

