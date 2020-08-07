Police searching for gunman after shots fired in motel parking lot in St. Charles

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Friday with bullet hitting outer wall of Bob Evans restaurant.

ST. CHARLES — Police rushed to a call for shots fired at a restaurant in St. Charles early Friday but discovered that the shooting was actually in a parking lot of an adjacent motel and that no one was hit.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday on Zumbehl Road in the parking lot at a Red Roof Inn. One of the bullets fired from the parking lot hit an outer wall at the back of an adjacent Bob Evans restaurant. The bullet didn't penetrate the wall, police said.

A dispute between two acquaintances inside a room at the Red Roof Inn spilled out into the parking lot, St. Charles police Capt. Don Thurman said. At least two shots were fired in the dispute. A man was hurt but not shot. His injury may have come when he fell running away form the gunman, Thurman said.

Police were searching for a gray Dodge Avenger that sped from the scene, heading east on Interstate 70. They had no description of the suspect, except that it was a man in a blue shirt. The victim knew the gunman but didn't know his full name, Thurman said.