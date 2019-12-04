LEMAY — Police are searching for the driver of a dark sedan who they say struck and killed a 64-year-old pedestrian Friday afternoon in south St. Louis County.
The sedan struck a man trying to cross South Broadway near the intersection of Weiss Avenue in Lemay, police said. Police have not released the victim's name because investigators have not yet reached close relatives about his death.
The driver of the car left the scene but police released surveillance images and video of the vehicle Wednesday. The car is described only as a dark sedan with front-end damage on the passenger side, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, callers can reach CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.