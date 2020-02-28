Police searching for man following shooting in Wentzville Walgreens parking lot

WENTZVILLE — Police say a 25-year-old man who shot another man in a Walgreens parking lot on Friday morning is still on the run.

Police say they are looking for a person of interest, Mitchell Andrews, who they believe is living in his 2015 Buick with license plate TE1-B1Z.

Wentzville police say they believe Andrews shot a man in the arm at Walgreens on 1053 Meyer Road shortly before 11 a.m.

The man who was shot was treated on the scene.